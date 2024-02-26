AT&T Announces $5 Credit for Customers Affected by Network Outage

In response to Thursday’s nearly 12-hour network outage, AT&T has announced plans to reimburse affected customers.

AT&T’s mobile network is set to issue a $5 credit to AT&T Wireless customers who the disruption may have impacted. This credit, equivalent to the “average cost of a full day of service,” aims to address the inconvenience caused.

The credit will not apply to customers under AT&T’s Business or Prepaid plans, or those with Cricket Wireless accounts.

The network outage, which was initially reported on Thursday at 3:30 a.m. ET, affected tens of thousands of subscribers across the United States, hindering access to calls, texts, internet, and emergency services.

Although regional disruptions in wireless service occur sporadically, prolonged nationwide outages are uncommon. The Federal Communications Commission announced on Thursday that it had initiated an investigation.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, in collaboration with AT&T, is actively examining the cause of the outage and its consequences. AT&T, in an update released several hours after service restoration, clarified that the outage was due to an internal issue rather than a cybersecurity threat.

