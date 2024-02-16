Early Voting Site In Wake, Durham And Cumberland Counties

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Early voting has begun and runs through March 2. Below is a list of when, where, and what times you can vote from our source CBS17

Wake County

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., Saturday’s from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Sunday’s from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Avery Street Recreation Center: 125 Avery Street, Garner

Cary Senior Center: 120 Maury Odell Place

Green Road Community Center: 4201 Green Road, Raleigh

Herbert C. Young Community Center: 101 Wilkinson Avenue, Cary

Hilltop Needmore Town Park and Preserve: 4621 Shady Greens Drive, Fuquay-Varina

John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center: 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh

John M. Brown Community Center: 53 Hunter Street, Apex

Lake Lynn Community Center: 7921 Ray Road, Raleigh

NCSU Talley Student Union: 2411 Dunn Avenue, Raleigh

North Regional Center: 350 East Holding Avenue, Wake Forest

Wake County Board of Elections Office: 1200 North New Hope Road, Raleigh

W.E. Hunt Recreation Center: 301 Stinson Avenue, Holly Springs

Wendell Community Center: 601 West Third Street

Durham County

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17 and 24: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Feb. 18 and 25: 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

March 2: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The locations are:

North Regional Library: 221 Milton Road. Voting is in the main conference room.

Duke University Karsh Alumni Center: 2080 Duke University Road. Voting is in the Moyle conference room.

Durham County Main Library: 300 North Roxboro Street. Voting is in the main conference room.

East Regional Library: 211 Lick Creek Lane. Voting is in the main conference room.

NCCU Turner Law Building: 640 Nelson Street. Voting is in the multi-purpose room.

Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: 4907 Garrett Road. Voting is in the main fellowship hall.

South Regional Library: 4505 South Alston Avenue. Voting is in the main conference room.

Cumberland County

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Feb. 24-25: NOT OPEN

Locations include:

Kiwanis Recreation Center: 352 Deavers Street, Fayetteville

College Lakes Recreation Center: 4945 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville

Stoney Point Recreation Center: 7411 Rockfish Road, Fayetteville

Cliffdale Recreation Center: 6404 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville

Smith Recreation Center: 1520 Slater Avenue, Fayetteville

JD Pone Recreation Center: 2964 School Road, Hope Mills

East Regional Library: 4809 Clinton Road, Fayetteville

Spring Lake Recreation Center: 245 Ruth Street, Spring Lake

Remember voters will need to present a form of government identification such as a North Carolina Driver’s License or state ID, U.S. Passport, NC voter ID card, Military or Veterans ID card issued by the U.S. government, North Carolina tribal enrollment card, or student and government photo IDs.