Early Voting Site In Wake, Durham And Cumberland Counties

Early voting has begun and runs through March 2. Below is a list of when, where, and what times you can vote from our source CBS17
Wake County
Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., Saturday’s from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Sunday’s from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Avery Street Recreation Center: 125 Avery Street, Garner
- Cary Senior Center: 120 Maury Odell Place
- Green Road Community Center: 4201 Green Road, Raleigh
- Herbert C. Young Community Center: 101 Wilkinson Avenue, Cary
- Hilltop Needmore Town Park and Preserve: 4621 Shady Greens Drive, Fuquay-Varina
- John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center: 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh
- John M. Brown Community Center: 53 Hunter Street, Apex
- Lake Lynn Community Center: 7921 Ray Road, Raleigh
- NCSU Talley Student Union: 2411 Dunn Avenue, Raleigh
- North Regional Center: 350 East Holding Avenue, Wake Forest
- Wake County Board of Elections Office: 1200 North New Hope Road, Raleigh
- W.E. Hunt Recreation Center: 301 Stinson Avenue, Holly Springs
- Wendell Community Center: 601 West Third Street
Durham County
- Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 17 and 24: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Feb. 18 and 25: 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- March 2: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The locations are:
- North Regional Library: 221 Milton Road. Voting is in the main conference room.
- Duke University Karsh Alumni Center: 2080 Duke University Road. Voting is in the Moyle conference room.
- Durham County Main Library: 300 North Roxboro Street. Voting is in the main conference room.
- East Regional Library: 211 Lick Creek Lane. Voting is in the main conference room.
- NCCU Turner Law Building: 640 Nelson Street. Voting is in the multi-purpose room.
- Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: 4907 Garrett Road. Voting is in the main fellowship hall.
- South Regional Library: 4505 South Alston Avenue. Voting is in the main conference room.
Cumberland County
- Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Sunday: 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Feb. 24-25: NOT OPEN
Locations include:
- Kiwanis Recreation Center: 352 Deavers Street, Fayetteville
- College Lakes Recreation Center: 4945 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville
- Stoney Point Recreation Center: 7411 Rockfish Road, Fayetteville
- Cliffdale Recreation Center: 6404 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville
- Smith Recreation Center: 1520 Slater Avenue, Fayetteville
- JD Pone Recreation Center: 2964 School Road, Hope Mills
- East Regional Library: 4809 Clinton Road, Fayetteville
- Spring Lake Recreation Center: 245 Ruth Street, Spring Lake
Remember voters will need to present a form of government identification such as a North Carolina Driver’s License or state ID, U.S. Passport, NC voter ID card, Military or Veterans ID card issued by the U.S. government, North Carolina tribal enrollment card, or student and government photo IDs.
-
Pastor Of The Month - February 2024
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Meet December 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
20 Gospel Artists Who Could Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show
-
Pastor Calls Woman False Prophet In Front Of Congregation, Was He Right Or Wrong?
-
Best In Black: Largest Black Megachurches
-
Meet January 2024's Pastor Of The Month!
-
The Triangle's Cutest Couple