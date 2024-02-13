Early Voting Starts Thursday February 15th

It is another important election year so make sure that you are registered to vote and get out and vote. Thursday marks the start date of NC’s one-stop voting period for the March 2024 primary elections and it runs through Saturday March 2nd.
Unlike on Election Day, early voting is offered only at select sites, so be prepared for the possibility of long lines. Lines are historically shortest on the first days of early voting, according to Wake County officials. The busiest times are around lunchtime on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and the last three days of the early voting period.
To register to vote log onto OneVote2024
To find polling sites visit NC State Board of Elections
