Hottest Real Estate Market Raleigh #2 And Durham #4

Published on February 13, 2024

According to the U.S. News & World Report,   Raleigh is #2 and Durham is #4 for hottest real estate market in the country.

Denver, Colorado has now surpassed Raleigh for the number one spot.  A year ago, Raleigh ranked the highest and Durham was tied for third.

The hottest markets overall, with their respective scores, are as follows:

    1. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado
    2. Raleigh, North Carolina
    3. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia and North Carolina
    4. Durham, North Carolina
    5. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina and South Carolina
    6. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee
    7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
    8. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon and Washington
    9. Dallas-Forth Worth-Arlington, Texas and San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas (tie)
    10. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

Read more at source: CBS17

