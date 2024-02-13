Hottest Real Estate Market Raleigh #2 And Durham #4

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

According to the U.S. News & World Report, Raleigh is #2 and Durham is #4 for hottest real estate market in the country.

Denver, Colorado has now surpassed Raleigh for the number one spot. A year ago, Raleigh ranked the highest and Durham was tied for third.

The hottest markets overall, with their respective scores, are as follows:

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado Raleigh, North Carolina Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia and North Carolina Durham, North Carolina Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina and South Carolina Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon and Washington Dallas-Forth Worth-Arlington, Texas and San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas (tie) Austin-Round Rock, Texas

Read more at source: CBS17