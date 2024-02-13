Hottest Real Estate Market Raleigh #2 And Durham #4

According to the U.S. News & World Report, Raleigh is #2 and Durham is #4 for hottest real estate market in the country.
Denver, Colorado has now surpassed Raleigh for the number one spot. A year ago, Raleigh ranked the highest and Durham was tied for third.
The hottest markets overall, with their respective scores, are as follows:
- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia and North Carolina
- Durham, North Carolina
- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina and South Carolina
- Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon and Washington
- Dallas-Forth Worth-Arlington, Texas and San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas (tie)
- Austin-Round Rock, Texas
Read more at source: CBS17
