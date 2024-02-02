Listen Live
Melissa's Pick Hit of The Week: Christina Bell's "Still Holding On"

02.02.24
It is a new year, and we have a brand new “Pick Hit Of The Week!”

In this interview, Melissa Wade chats with singer Christina Bell, who is having quite a journey since the last time we spoke to her! Bell tells us about her weight loss journey, which led to her latest single, “Still Holding On.” A true reflection of her state of mind at that time, the track serves as a testimony that God makes a way for us to continue through life with faith.

And we have a strong feeling that there’s more that Christina may want to share! Could it be a future Faithfully Speaking episode in the works? We hope so!

“Still Holding On” is available on all platforms!

