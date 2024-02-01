BHM2024: How Deborah Holder’s Leap Of Faith Turned Into A Family Legacy With McDonald’s

As we celebrate Black History Month, The Light 103.9 and NC Department of Health & Human Services are proud to shine a light on a local history maker in the Triangle… or, shall we say…a family of them!

It all started when Deborah Holder saw an infomercial about becoming owning a McDonald’s franchise. It sparked something strong enough for this former flight attendant to take a leap of faith. With her husband, former NY police officer William Holder, eventually joining in, Deborah managed to snag a meeting with their eventual mentor, and the rest, as they say, was history.

Fast forward to today, and Deborah & William now own several McDonald’s locations in the Triangle. It has also become a family affair, as one of their daughters recently opened her own location a few months ago.

Deborah stops by The Light to share her remarkable story with Melissa Wade. Check it out above!