The Orange County Board of Elections is hosting a Free Photo ID event at Carrboro Town Hall, 301 W Main St. Carrboro, NC 27510, on Friday, Feb. 2 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Voters may also use this opportunity to register to vote or update their registration.
To obtain a free ID, voters will complete an ID request form providing their name, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security Number. No additional documents are required, and no appointment is necessary.
For more information contact the Orange County Board of Elections and 919-245-2350.
Free Voter ID Event In Orange County was originally published on foxync.com
