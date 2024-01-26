Listen Live
Local

Free Voter ID Event In Orange County

Published on January 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Votes Matter: Winston Salem State University

Source: Garrett Garms / Garrett Garms

The Orange County Board of Elections is hosting a Free Photo ID event at Carrboro Town Hall, 301 W Main St. Carrboro, NC 27510, on Friday, Feb. 2 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Voters may also use this opportunity to register to vote or update their registration.

To obtain a free ID, voters will complete an ID request form providing their name, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security Number. No additional documents are required, and no appointment is necessary.

For more information contact the Orange County Board of Elections and 919-245-2350.

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Free Voter ID Event In Orange County  was originally published on foxync.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close