Meet January 2024’s Pastor Of The Month!

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation!

This month, we’re proud to honor Apostle Greg Pettiford, Pastor of New Nas Apostolic Vision Church in Raleigh.

Apostle Pettiford was nominated by his brother, Eugene P., from Raleigh. Here’s what he has to say:

I nominate my Pastor, my biological brother. Through his multifaceted ministry and passionate dedication to his calling, Apostle Greg Pettiford inspires and encourages others to experience the transformative power of God’s love and grace. Apostle Pettiford is renowned for the remarkable miracles, signs, and wonders that have manifested in his ministry. His leadership style is innovative and forward-thinking, and he excels in various roles such as counselor, church planter, intercessor, prophet, evangelist, teacher, covering, mentor and Apostle. He is seen as a divine messenger, delivering God’s message to the people. Serving as lead servant for The NEW NAS APOSTOLIC VISION CHURCH, headquartered in Raleigh, NC, he leads many online and in-person as a Pastor and Apostolic aide to several ministries and leaders in the state and other states. His personal testimony of experiencing the grace of God has equipped him with a powerful message of inner healing and restoration. Having preached for more than 10 years , he has gained wisdom and knowledge to empower and equip many for the kingdom of God. His mandate has availed ministry opportunities to this date. He carries a specific mandate to rebuild the altars of God, leading people back to Him through fervent prayer and revival. His emphasis on intense prayer and spiritual awakening resonates with those seeking a deeper connection with God. His style is what many like his teaching skills and dress , preaching in timberlands, tennis shoes, hats, jeans and joggers he allows the people to understand your anointing is not in the clothes.

Join us as we congratulate Apostle Greg Pettiford, our Pastor Of The Month honoree for January 2024!