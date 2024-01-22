Listen Live
Duke Energy Ask Durham Residents To File A Claim

Published on January 22, 2024

Durham City Prayer Walk

Following power outages last week that left most of East Durham without power for more than 24 hours, Duke Energy is apologizing and asking customers to file a claim to replace loss food.

Many are questioning why this power outage affected mainly Black and Hispanic households who had to toss out spoiled food both in homes and in community centers.

Duke Energy spokesperson responded that…. “there was absolutely no connection between the work that happened that caused the outage and the communities it was serving.

If you lost food, click here to file a claim.

