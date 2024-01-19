Get Ready For Triangle Restaurant Week

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The annual Triangle Restaurant Week event is set to run the week of January 22-28, 2024. During the event, participating restaurants within Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special 2 or 3-course prix fixe menu ($20, $25, $30,$35, $40, $45, $50) each day they are open. Please visit restaurant websites to view their hours and the days they plan to offer these specials menus as many have changed due to post pandemic operations.

“We are excited to unite the Triangle area once again with Triangle Restaurant Week winter edition. Winter months traditionally tend to be slower across the country, so this is a great event to get people out to try some new restaurants and revisit some old favorites.” said Damon Butler, Founder of Triangle Restaurant Week.

“We are always excited to participate in Triangle Restaurant Week. Last year’s June installment was the biggest sales week in the ten year history of our restaurant at the time!” said Justin Gallus, owner of Plates Neighborhood Kitchen.

“Restaurant week is still an event that many folks look forward to participating in and though we are not at 100+ restaurants like we were pre pandemic, winter’s event marks the highest participation we have seen since January 2020, and that is great news! ” said Kelly Stewart, Program Manager for Triangle Restaurant Week.





During the largest foodie event in the South East, patrons will have the option of special 2 or 3-course menus at $20, $25, $30, $40, $45 & $50 varying by location.



Details about the event can be found on Triangle Restaurant Week’s website.



