“The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary” To Premiere, Saturday, February 10 ON CBS

(Black PR Wire) CBS presents THE SUPER BOWL SOULFUL CELEBRATION 25TH ANNIVERSARY, (previously known as the “Super Bowl Gospel Celebration”), to air Saturday, Feb. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand on Pluto TV and cbs.com the day after the special airs)*. Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold of CBS’ THE NEIGHBORHOOD are confirmed to host.

“I’m thrilled to return to the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration stage in Vegas as co-host of the 25th anniversary broadcast on CBS with my dear friend and THE NEIGHBORHOOD co-star Tichina Arnold,” said Cedric the Entertainer. “A huge congratulations to Melanie Few for creating this amazing celebration of music, faith and football.”

“Co-hosting the 25th anniversary Super Bowl Soulful Celebration with is a true highlight for me. Melanie Few’s achievement in hitting this incredible milestone is a testament to her dedication and the event’s cultural impact,” said Tichina Arnold. “I’m thrilled to be part of this historic event, and Cedric and I are geared up to bring our energy, laughter and soul to this momentous occasion!”

The one-hour music special, in partnership with the NFL, tapes Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, in advance of Super Bowl LVIII, airing Sunday, Feb. 11 on CBS. Commemorating its silver anniversary this year, the concert event brings an inspiring blend of music and football to a broadcast television audience. Honorees and performers will be announced at a later date.

For a quarter-century THE SUPER BOWL SOULFUL CELEBRATION 25TH ANNIVERSARY has captured the hearts of millions through the shared love of music, faith and the exhilaration of football. Bridging cultures and igniting inspiration, the Super Bowl LVIII sanctioned special brings together NFL players with award-winning artists and acclaimed musicians from diverse genres onto a single stage. The result is an unforgettable evening that transcends boundaries and remains the sole multicultural and inspirational program sanctioned by the NFL during the electrifying Super Bowl week.

“As a multicultural and multifaceted celebration of togetherness, the Soulful Celebration has been an integral part of the Super Bowl’s DNA for the past 25 years,” said Arthur McAfee, NFL senior vice president for football operations. “We are proud of this storied tradition and look forward to bringing yet another year of joy and inspiration through music to CBS audiences.”

“We’ve come an incredible distance from our humble gospel brunch beginnings in Miami. This event has been a labor of unwavering love and dedication, and it’s an immense honor that our 25th anniversary will debut on a major broadcast network like CBS,” said Melanie Few, founder of The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration. “It’s a privilege to collaborate with the NFL for 25 years and counting, creating an event that celebrates the powerful intersection of football, music and inspiration.”

Joining THE SUPER BOWL SOULFUL CELEBRATION 25TH ANNIVERSARY production team is Grammy-nominated artist Adam Blackstone, who serves as music director. The special is executive produced by Melanie Few and Valarie Benning Thompson serves as producer.

Tickets for THE SUPER BOWL SOULFUL CELEBRATION 25TH ANNIVERSARY are on sale now and available to the public via Ticketmaster.com .

