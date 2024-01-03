VUU Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music Introduces New Certificate Classes for Spring 2024 Semester

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music has released its spring certificate course schedule. Registration is open and classes will begin on Tuesday, January 9, and run through April. Courses are available to all who want to gain knowledge of various aspects of the gospel music industry.

This semester’s lineup includes new courses:

Worship and Artistry, taught by award-winning gospel producer, singer and songwriter, Vashawn Mitchell

The Power of Sacred Music, taught by Rev. Zynora D. Manson, President of the Henrico Ministers' Conference

Gospel Musicianship in a Digital Era, taught by music producer and creative consultant, Trent Phillips

Contemporary and Modern Gospel Drumming, taught by Gerald Heyward, the "Godfather of R&B and Gospel Drumming."

Heyward joins the group of instructors this semester with notable musical experience, having worked with R&B industry greats such as Beyonce, Chris Brown, Michael Jackson, Brandy and other public figures in music.

The Hezekiah Walker Center was launched in 2021, marking its third year of being the “hub” for individuals to explore the genre of Gospel music, from its rich history to the business aspects of creating music and working in the industry. The Center held its first virtual master class, led by Grammy award-winning gospel artist and Founder, Hezekiah Walker, in December 2021. Since then, the Center has held engaging courses, from Gospel Heritage to Songwriting, Publishing and Licensing to How to Become a Music Producer.

The 12-week session is virtual, and students will receive a certificate upon completion of each class. The course costs $249. For more information and to register, visit hezwalkeratvuu.com.

