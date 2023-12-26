Where And When To Recycle Your Tree For Free

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Christmas is over and now it’s time to start thinking about what to do with the tree.

Here’s where you can recycle your tree for free in Wake, Durham and Fayetteville. From our friends at WRAL.com

Wake County

The Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program lets those in Wake County turn their trees into mulch to be used for parks and trails around the area.

Dec. 26 – Jan. 28, here’s where you can drop off a tree for free:

10505 Old Stage Road, Garner

6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex

3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh

5051 Wendell Blvd./U.S. 64 Business, Wendell

You can also drop your tree off at several parks in Wake County from 8 a.m. until sunset seven days a week, including:

Green Hills Park (9300 Deponie Drive, Raleigh)

Blue Jay Point Park (3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh)

Harris Lake Park (2112 County Park Drive, New Hill)

Lake Crabtree Park (1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville)

You have until Jan. 28 to drop off your tree. Just make sure to remove all decorations and ornaments. Drop-off is contact-less and sites are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. All sites will be closed on Jan. 1.

Durham County

Trees will be accepted at the City’s Waste Disposal and Recycling Center (2115 E. Club Blvd.) from Jan. 2 until Feb. 3. Recycling hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Trees will also be accepted every Saturday in January (Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20, Jan. 27) between 7 a.m. and noon at several parks, including:

C.M. Herndon Park, 511 Scott King Road

Valley Springs Park, 3805 Valley Springs Road

Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Drive

Merrick-Moore Park, 632 N. Hoover Road

Southern Boundaries Park, 3400 Third Fork Road

Bethesda Park, 1814 Stage Road

Campus Hills (parking lot), 2000 S. Alston Ave.

Fayetteville

The Cumberland-Fayetteville Parks and Recreation will collect the trees from Fayetteville city residents in a special tree pickup that will take place during the week of Jan. 8-12. Pickups are separate from yard waste, trash or recycle pickups and city residents should put their trees out for curbside collection by the evening of Jan. 7.