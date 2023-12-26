Where And When To Recycle Your Tree For Free

Christmas is over and now it’s time to start thinking about what to do with the tree.
Here’s where you can recycle your tree for free in Wake, Durham and Fayetteville. From our friends at WRAL.com
Wake County
The Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program lets those in Wake County turn their trees into mulch to be used for parks and trails around the area.
Dec. 26 – Jan. 28, here’s where you can drop off a tree for free:
- 10505 Old Stage Road, Garner
- 6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex
- 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh
- 5051 Wendell Blvd./U.S. 64 Business, Wendell
You can also drop your tree off at several parks in Wake County from 8 a.m. until sunset seven days a week, including:
- Green Hills Park (9300 Deponie Drive, Raleigh)
- Blue Jay Point Park (3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh)
- Harris Lake Park (2112 County Park Drive, New Hill)
- Lake Crabtree Park (1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville)
You have until Jan. 28 to drop off your tree. Just make sure to remove all decorations and ornaments. Drop-off is contact-less and sites are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. All sites will be closed on Jan. 1.
Durham County
Trees will be accepted at the City’s Waste Disposal and Recycling Center (2115 E. Club Blvd.) from Jan. 2 until Feb. 3. Recycling hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Trees will also be accepted every Saturday in January (Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20, Jan. 27) between 7 a.m. and noon at several parks, including:
- C.M. Herndon Park, 511 Scott King Road
- Valley Springs Park, 3805 Valley Springs Road
- Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Drive
- Merrick-Moore Park, 632 N. Hoover Road
- Southern Boundaries Park, 3400 Third Fork Road
- Bethesda Park, 1814 Stage Road
- Campus Hills (parking lot), 2000 S. Alston Ave.
Fayetteville
The Cumberland-Fayetteville Parks and Recreation will collect the trees from Fayetteville city residents in a special tree pickup that will take place during the week of Jan. 8-12. Pickups are separate from yard waste, trash or recycle pickups and city residents should put their trees out for curbside collection by the evening of Jan. 7.
