Breast Cancer Vaccine Looks Promising Especially For Black Women

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A breast cancer vaccine shows promising signs of preventing reoccurrences and targeting triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive and deadliest, which is more common in black women.

A clinical trial is giving medical professionals and breast cancer survivors hope.

Although the vaccine is nowhere close to being brought to the marketplace, a clinical trial is giving medical professionals and breast cancer survivors hope.

The first clinical trial was recently conducted at the Cleveland Clinic and the study found that 75% of the 16 patients had a good immune response.

Read more at ABC11.com