Breast Cancer Vaccine Looks Promising Especially For Black Women

A breast cancer vaccine shows promising signs of preventing reoccurrences and targeting triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive and deadliest, which is more common in black women.
Although the vaccine is nowhere close to being brought to the marketplace, a clinical trial is giving medical professionals and breast cancer survivors hope.
The first clinical trial was recently conducted at the Cleveland Clinic and the study found that 75% of the 16 patients had a good immune response.
