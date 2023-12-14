Listen Live
National News

Breast Cancer Vaccine Looks Promising Especially For Black Women

Published on December 14, 2023

Sisters Network Triangle NC Block Walk

Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

A breast cancer vaccine shows promising signs of preventing reoccurrences and targeting triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive and deadliest, which is more common in black women.

A clinical trial is giving medical professionals and breast cancer survivors hope.

Although the vaccine is nowhere close to being brought to the marketplace, a clinical trial is giving medical professionals and breast cancer survivors hope.

The first clinical trial was recently conducted at the Cleveland Clinic and the study found that 75% of the 16 patients had a good immune response.

Read more at ABC11.com

