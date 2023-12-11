Highlights From Community Outreach Drive

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Saturday The Light 103.9 teamed up with Wake Chapel Church for a Community Outreach drive to help families in and around wake county.

Thank you to all who came through and dropped off donations of mens, women’s and children’s clothing, hygiene products, canned foods or gift cards. Your donations that will support various shelters and non profit organizations across wake county.

If you would still like to donate go to wakechapel.org .

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday’s event.