Listen Live
Local

Highlights From Community Outreach Drive

Highlights From Community Outreach Drive

Published on December 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Urban League Food Drive

Source: Timara Wright / Maramac Studios

Saturday The Light 103.9 teamed up with Wake Chapel Church for a Community Outreach drive to help families in and around wake county.

Thank you to all who came through and dropped off donations of mens, women’s and children’s clothing, hygiene products, canned foods or gift cards. Your donations that will support various shelters and non profit organizations across wake county.

If you would still like to donate go to wakechapel.org .

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday’s event.

RELATED TAGS

Wake Chapel Church

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close