Melissa’s Pick Hit Of Week: William Becton “In The Morning”

| 12.11.23
Melissa's Pick Hit Of The Week - "In The Morning"

Multi Stellar Award winner known for his hit “Be Encouraged” is back with another wonderful song, “In The Morning.”

Becton has had a vast musical career and has been an ordained Pastor since 1998 and in 2005 relocated to Charlotte, NC.

Becton tells Melissa that this project is one of the three Broken trilogy that reflects his journey.  Listen to more of the interview.

 

