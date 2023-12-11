Melissa’s Pick Hit Of Week: William Becton “In The Morning”

Multi Stellar Award winner known for his hit “Be Encouraged” is back with another wonderful song, “In The Morning.”
Becton has had a vast musical career and has been an ordained Pastor since 1998 and in 2005 relocated to Charlotte, NC.
Becton tells Melissa that this project is one of the three Broken trilogy that reflects his journey. Listen to more of the interview.
-
Rev. Dr. Charles G. Adams, Revered "Harvard Hooper," Dies at 86
-
Pastor Marvin Winans' Long-Stalled Megachurch Construction Could Be Mostly Finished in 2025
-
Red Lobster's Shirley Caesar Commercial
-
Meet November 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Paid HBCU-MIHE Summer Internships Available
-
Don’t Make Your Guest Sick With Your Thanksgiving Turkey!
-
For The Culinary Challenged: Restaurants In The Triangle Open On Thanksgiving Day
-
Pastor Of The Month - December 2023