Listen Live
National News

It’s National Cookie Day

Published on December 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Chocolate chip cookies...

Source: John Greim / Getty

Today Dec. 4th is National Cookie Day and here are a few places that you can get some sweet freebies.

Circle K

Get a free Fresh Food Fast cookie on Dec. 4 with the offer in the Circle K app.

Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies offers a Buy 5 Get 1 Free deal every day, at participating locations

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies has a number of offers valid at participating locations from Friday, 12/1 through Monday, 12/4 including:

* FREE Classic cookie and $1 Deluxe cookie in-store when you show the Insomnia App or get the offer online with any in-app delivery

* Buy 12 cookies online and get 12 cookies free. This offer is only valid on Classic cookie 12-packs.

* Buy 6 cookies in-store and get 6 cookies free. This offer is only valid on Classic cookie 6-packs.

Jimmy Johns

Mrs. Fields Cookies

Get 25% Off Sitewide when you use the code: COOKIES at checkout online at mrsfields.com.

Subway

For a limited time, Subway MVP Rewards members get a free cookie with the purchase of a six-inch or footlong sub at participating locations. See the details on the Subway website.

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close