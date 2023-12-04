It’s National Cookie Day

Today Dec. 4th is National Cookie Day and here are a few places that you can get some sweet freebies.

Circle K

Get a free Fresh Food Fast cookie on Dec. 4 with the offer in the Circle K app.

Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies offers a Buy 5 Get 1 Free deal every day, at participating locations

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies has a number of offers valid at participating locations from Friday, 12/1 through Monday, 12/4 including:

* FREE Classic cookie and $1 Deluxe cookie in-store when you show the Insomnia App or get the offer online with any in-app delivery

* Buy 12 cookies online and get 12 cookies free. This offer is only valid on Classic cookie 12-packs.

* Buy 6 cookies in-store and get 6 cookies free. This offer is only valid on Classic cookie 6-packs.

Mrs. Fields Cookies

Get 25% Off Sitewide when you use the code: COOKIES at checkout online at mrsfields.com.

