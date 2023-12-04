The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In her acceptance speech for the 2023 USATF Athlete of the Year Award, 23 year old track star, Sha’Carri Richardson credits her faith in God for her success.

It’s no secret that Richardson has a strong faith base as is shown in her victory speech where Sha’Carri also recognizes her responsibilities as a top US athlete.

In response to those who tell her “it’s about time”…. she responds …. “With the God that I serve, everything happens when it’s supposed to happen. So when I stand here today as the world champion, that’s because now was the time for that to happen.

Did she just quote Ecclesiastes 3…. “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven:

Yaassss… Say that!

