Bishop Carlton Peason Passes At 70

Bishop Carlton D’Metrius Pearson, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2023 at 70, after a brief battle with cancer.

Pearson was one of the most popular and influential preachers in America and around the world, who sacrificed everything for a message of unconditional love and acceptance by God.

He was surrounded by his family.

Our prayers are with the family.

