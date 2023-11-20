Bishop Carlton Peason Passes At 70

Bishop Carlton D’Metrius Pearson, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2023 at 70, after a brief battle with cancer.
Pearson was one of the most popular and influential preachers in America and around the world, who sacrificed everything for a message of unconditional love and acceptance by God.
He was surrounded by his family.
Our prayers are with the family.
