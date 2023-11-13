Listen Live
Red Lobster’s Shirley Caesar Commercial

Published on November 13, 2023

Pastor Shirley Caesar at Women's Empowerment

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

Red Lobster has taken the Queen of Gospel song to yet another level.

Pastor Shirley Caesar’s song “Hold My Mule” became a viral sensation “U Name It” some 6-7 years ago when it comes to family feasts.  The Meme is still the anthem for Thanksgiving meals everywhere…. and now Red Lobster is adding their own version of it with their holiday meal kick off.

CLICK HERE to see the RED LOBSTER COMMERCIAL

 

ORIGINAL MEME

Pastor Shirley Caesar You Name It

