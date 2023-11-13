Red Lobster’s Shirley Caesar Commercial

Red Lobster has taken the Queen of Gospel song to yet another level.
Pastor Shirley Caesar’s song “Hold My Mule” became a viral sensation “U Name It” some 6-7 years ago when it comes to family feasts. The Meme is still the anthem for Thanksgiving meals everywhere…. and now Red Lobster is adding their own version of it with their holiday meal kick off.
CLICK HERE to see the RED LOBSTER COMMERCIAL
ORIGINAL MEME
-
Pastor Of The Month - November 2023
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Gospel Singer Bobbi Storm Slammed For Singing on Delta Flight After Grammy Nomination
-
Pastor Mike Jr. Talks About Windows And NC A&T University Homecoming
-
Meet October 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Erica Campbell Checks In To Talk About The A&T Gospel Homecoming Concert
-
Meet September 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day in 13 Wake County Municipalities