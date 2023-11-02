Melissa’s Pick Hit – Karen Clark Sheard “Send It Down”

What do you think about it?
The highly anticipated new single from Karen Clark Sheard is here!!! “Send it Down” is my pick hit of the week and it is FIRE!
In collaboration with Karew Entertainment and Motown Gospel, gives an up-tempo, vintage, traditional gospel sound that only Karen Clark Sheard can bring.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Meet September 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Meet October 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Pastor Shirley Caesar Celebrates Her Birthday Early With The Light, Talks 50th Annual Conference
-
Virtual Program On The History Of The NC A&T And NCCU Football Rivalry
-
GALLERY: "The Reunion Tour" Hits PNC Arena For A Night Of Worship
-
Faithfully Speaking on Childhood Obesity
-
The 12 Days of Christmas – The Gift of Courage | Dr. Willie Jolley