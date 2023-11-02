Listen Live
Melissa’s Pick Hit – Karen Clark Sheard “Send It Down”

Published on November 2, 2023

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

What do you think about it?

The highly anticipated new single from Karen Clark Sheard is here!!! “Send it Down” is my pick hit of the week and it is FIRE!

In collaboration with Karew Entertainment and Motown Gospel, gives an up-tempo, vintage, traditional gospel sound that only Karen Clark Sheard can bring.

 

 

Karen Clark Sheard Melissa Wade's Pick Hit of the Week

