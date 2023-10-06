Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week: Kim Person’s “Fall On Me”

Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week is from one of our favorites, Stellar Award-nominated artist (and NC native) Kim Person! The new single, “Fall On Me” is the first from her brand new EP, Speak Life And Live.
We were blessed to have Kim stop by the studio to give us all the details about the single and the new EP, which is now available on all digital platforms. Check out our full interview above!
