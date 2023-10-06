Pastor Shirley Caesar Celebrates Her Birthday Early With The Light, Talks 50th Annual Conference

The Queen of Gospel, Pastor Shirley Caesar, stopped by for the Light Lunch this week. As our listeners know, it is tradition for Pastor Caesar to stop by the studio for an early celebration for her birthday (or “anniversary,” as she’s calling it nowadays). And, as you can see from our Instagram, she is still as vibrant as ever!
We also talked about another big tradition in the Triangle: the “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole” Conference. Now in its 50th year, the conference will be held October 10-14 at Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church in Raleigh. Pastor Caesar and Bishop George Bloomer give the Light listeners all the details about this year’s conference. Trust us, you don’t want to miss it!
Check out our full interview with Pastor Shirley Caesar & Bishop George Bloomer in the video above!
