Terry Tuff Stops By The Light Lunch To Talk “ParBogey n Jokes” Comedy Show

It’s always a good time with family around, and Melissa Wade definitely had a ball with comedian Terry Tuff in the studio during the Light Lunch! In this exclusive interview, the pair reminisce on their days on the air, including the origins of the “Melissa Wade In The Water” moniker.

Most importantly, Terry chats about the upcoming ParBogey n Jokes Comedy Show on Friday, Sept. 29. The show features fellow comedians Willie Brown, Chinnita Morris and Debra Terry, and proceeds will help out NC Central’s Men’s and Women’s golf teams.

To purchase tickets, visit www.2tuffcomedy.com!