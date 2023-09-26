Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Dies At 43

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela, has passed away at the age of 43.
Zoleka Mandela’s Instagram account detailed her ongoing recent struggles with cancer and The Nelson Mandela Foundation extended its heartfelt condolences.
Zoleka Mandela — born April 9, 1980 — born to father MJ Seakamela and mother Zindzi Mandela, Zoleka Mandela was the grandchild of Nelson Mandela and his second wife, Winnie Mandela
