Listen Live
National News

Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Dies At 43

Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Dies At 43

Published on September 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Hutchison Funeral Home blog flowers thumb

Source: Hutchison Funeral Home / Hutchison Funeral Home

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela, has passed away at the age of 43.

Zoleka Mandela’s Instagram account detailed her ongoing recent struggles with cancer and The Nelson Mandela Foundation extended its heartfelt condolences.

Zoleka Mandela — born April 9, 1980 — born to father MJ Seakamela and mother Zindzi Mandela, Zoleka Mandela was the grandchild of Nelson Mandela and his second wife, Winnie Mandela

source:  ABC11

 

RELATED TAGS

Nelson Mandela

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close