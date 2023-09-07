Lucinda Moore Gets Ready For One Fam Fest & Release Of New Single

Lucinda Moore is one of the many artists that will be hitting the stage at One Fam Fest this Saturday, September 9! She stops by the studio for a chat with our own Melissa Wade during the Light Lunch to talk about the performance. She also gives us the scoop on her brand new single, “Fire.” Moore admits that she did have to pull her “Mommy Card” to get the track, produced by her son!

Check out the video above for the whole story, and click here for more details on One Fam Fest!