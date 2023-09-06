The Light 103.9 FM
Gene Hoskins On What To Expect For Performance at One Fam Fest

| 09.06.23
One Fam Fest is only a few days away (Sept. 9, to be exact), and we are looking forward to this free event. It is sure to be a day of music, food, seminars, and fun for the entire family!

Gene Hoskins will be one of the many artists who will hit the stage, bringing his unique sound of worship that is sure to get your feet moving. He stops by The Light’s studios to chat with Melissa Wade about what we can expect from his performance!

For more information on One Fam Fest, click here!

