‘I Will Be Able To Walk Again. I Know I Will’: 6-Year-Old Black Girl Shot In Back In Louisville Speaks Out

Last month, a 6-year-old Black girl was shot in the back while riding in a car that was reportedly involved in a road rage incident with three motorcyclists. The shooting left her confined to a wheelchair after her spine was severed. Weeks later, no one has been charged for the shooting and the girl’s family members are still demanding justice.

Meanwhile, this brave, resilient little girl is hopeful that she will walk again, confident about her future, and she’s looking forward to getting back to her normal life.

First, let’s start with what happened on July 10, according to WAVE 3:

“This evening, the Louisville community experienced an act of inexcusable violence, hostility and a blatant disregard for human life during a road rage incident,” LMPD Major Mindy Vance said. Vance said around 8:22 p.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to Norton Children’s Hospital on a report of a child shot. Investigators believe the road rage incident started in the area of I-65 North at Outer Loop where people inside a car got into an altercation with three motorcyclists. It was not said how many people were inside the car. Vance said several shots were fired during the altercation. The vehicle and the motorcyclists continued north on I-65 where another altercation broke out on the off-ramp at I-65 NB at University Boulevard. Additional shots were fired, and a little girl inside the car was shot. Police said the driver of the car got back on I-65 and took the child to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

WAVE 3 noted that all parties involved in the incident “are accounted for,” which makes it baffling that no one has been charged. Jonathan Rivera, a motorcyclist, was arrested the day after the shooting, but he wasn’t charged for the shooting, only for being a felon in possession of a handgun. His attorney claims he was a witness to the incident, not a participant. It’s unclear why no one else involved in the shooting has been arrested or charged yet.

“They want me to be patient,” Chyna Sands, the mother of the 6-year-old identified as Onyx, told WAVE 3. “Be patient, be patient, but I am out of patience. I would like to see justice for an innocent 6-year-old who was minding her own business. As she said, in a car when she was shot in the back. I would like to see the people that are responsible, behind bars.”

Onyx’s attitude regarding the shooting and her road to recovery is both inspiring and heartbreaking.

She’s had to explain to Onyx that she has to be in a wheelchair because she can’t walk. Onyx asked, “Until they fix my back?” “Well Mommy didn’t say that,” cautioned Sands. “Would they be able to fix [my back],” Onyx asked. “Hopefully in the future,” her mother said. “Only in the future,” Onyx said. But Onyx didn’t let this get her down too much, she said she is tired of people saying what she can’t do. To her, she has no doubt about what the future holds. I’ll be able to walk again, I know I will,” exclaimed Onyx. “I believe that I will be able to walk again.” That mindset is what Sands says keeps her going.

Onyx also spoke about the daily fears she experienced caused by the shooting.

“Because I got shot in the back, and I’m a little bit scared to get in the car because it brings back the memories,” she said.

No child should ever need to be this brave, this hopeful or this resilient. Onyx should never have been made to grow up this fast. Still, she is a living inspiration. We wish her continued healing and justice.

Onyx’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses.

