Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week: Renee Spearman & Kim Burrell’s “Tap Into It (The Source)”

Grammy & Stellar Award-nominated singer/songwriter Renee Spearman is back with another hit, this time with Grammy-nominated Gospel legend Kim Burrell!

“Tap Into It (The Source)” is another hit that speaks to the soul, inspiring us to tap into our faith even in these trying times.

Both Renee and Kim called in to chat with Melissa Wade about how they linked up in the studio and the message behind this good, churchy track. Check out the full interview above!