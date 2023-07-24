Dr. Medina Pullings Talks 2023 Jesus Girl Summit in VA

The 2023 Jesus Girl Summit is happening at the VSU Multi-Purpose Arena in Petersburg, VA on August 2-5. This year’s summit is being billed as four days with “activation, impartation, fun, fellowship, and family.” There will also be panels on business, finance, and mental health. Of course, there will also be some dynamic speakers on deck, including Pastor Keion Henderson, Jekalyn Carr, Todd Dulaney, and more!
Melissa Wade got the chance to speak with the summit’s host, Dr. Medina Pullings, to talk about the can’t-miss event. Check out the full interview above!
