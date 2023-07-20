DURHAM: Mayor Pro Tem Middleton Will Not Seek Mayoral Term

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton has announced that he will not run for mayor in the upcoming election, ABC11 reports.

Middleton was immediately considered as a possible candidate when news broke that current mayor Elaine O’Neal announced in June that she would not seek re-election.

However, Middleton announced on Facebook that he will not seek the position.

In part, Middleton wrote, “When Her Honor announced that she would be serving one term this naturally raised questions about the future of Durham’s political leadership and what my role would be.”

He continued, “I was at peace two years ago, and after a time of prayerful consideration and conversations with family, friends, and trusted advisors I am still at peace with my prior resolve. Therefore, I will not be seeking the mayoralty of Durham at this time.”

The filing period for mayoral candidates closes at noon on Friday, July 21. The primary election will be held on Oct. 10, with the general election following on Nov. 7.

So far, councilmember DeDreana Freeman and NC State Senator Mike Woodard have announced their intent to run for mayor.

