Join Us Saturday For DPR Back To School Showcase

Join DPR for the ultimate Back-to-School Bash!!! In efforts to help with essential school supplies for kids in the community, we will be at Holton Career & Resource Center with Durham Parks and Recreation this Saturday for their Back-to-School Showcase.

SAT JULY 22 ND

2pm – 5pm

Holton Career & Resource Center – (401 N DRIVER ST.)

Featuring 8 groups performing The school supplies that Holton collect will be given to Campus Hills for their Backpack give away.

Admission Details: To make this event even more meaningful, we kindly request each attendee bring essential school supplies.

Suggested items for donation:

Backpacks

Notebooks and paper

Pens, pencils, and erasers

Crayons, markers, and colored pencils

Glue sticks and scissors

Calculators and rulers

Lunch boxes and water bottles

Any other school supplies you can contribute!

Your donations will help support students start their academic journey with the right tools