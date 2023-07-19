Join Us Saturday For DPR Back To School Showcase

Join DPR for the ultimate Back-to-School Bash!!! In efforts to help with essential school supplies for kids in the community, we will be at Holton Career & Resource Center with Durham Parks and Recreation this Saturday for their Back-to-School Showcase.
- SAT JULY 22ND
- 2pm – 5pm
- Holton Career & Resource Center – (401 N DRIVER ST.)
- Featuring 8 groups performing The school supplies that Holton collect will be given to Campus Hills for their Backpack give away.
Admission Details: To make this event even more meaningful, we kindly request each attendee bring essential school supplies.
Suggested items for donation:
- Backpacks
- Notebooks and paper
- Pens, pencils, and erasers
- Crayons, markers, and colored pencils
- Glue sticks and scissors
- Calculators and rulers
- Lunch boxes and water bottles
- Any other school supplies you can contribute!
Your donations will help support students start their academic journey with the right tools
