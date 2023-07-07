Pick Hit of The Week – Otis Kemp’s “Daily Bread”

This week’s “Pick Hit” is a track that has been years in the making. Otis Kemp, a singer/songwriter from South Florida, walked away from secular music to pursue his higher calling, and it has been rewarding ever since. His debut track, “Daily Bread” currently sits at #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay charts, and get this: He wrote it 15 years ago! Talk about perfect timing!

“Daily Bread” is our Pick Hit of The Week! Check out his interview with Melissa Wade above, and be on the lookout for his album in the fall!