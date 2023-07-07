Gospel Music Workshop of America Hosts Annual Convention in Greensboro

The Gospel Music Workshop of America will be hosting it’s 56th annual convention July 9-14 in Greensboro. For those unfamiliar, this is where gospel artists, media personalities, and industry insiders gather to fellowship, learn, and give praise.
In this exclusive interview, Melissa Wade chats with GMWA Chairman Bishop Albert L. Jamison to talk about what we can expect from this year’s convention.
For more details, visit https://www.gmwanational.net/
