Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Thanks Nicki Minaj For Attending The It’s Time Tour: “My Sister”

Published on June 27, 2023

2022 Urban One Honors

Source: TV One / TV One

A linkup we haven’t seen in awhile.

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard recently revealed that rapper Nicki Minaj attended the “It’s Time Tour” and thanked her sister for coming in an Instagram post.

Check out the post below:

It’s not the first time the two have connected as they have a song together titled “I’m Getting Ready.”

Although it’s not an expected collab, we love to see this wonderful friendship between two successful women.

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Thanks Nicki Minaj For Attending The It’s Time Tour: “My Sister”  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

