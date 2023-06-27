DIRECTV May Owe You Money For Calling

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you were on the do not call list but still received call from DIRECTV spamming, you may be eligible for a settlement.

DIRECTV has agreed to pay $16.85 million as part of a class action settlement to those who received marketing calls from DIRECTV and were on the do not call list.

It is reported that an estimated average of the settlement payment may be approximately $464.

Here is what you need to know: If your phone number is included in 113,997 known numbers that received calls. You can fill out a short Claim Form and receive your part of the settlement.

If you want to find out if you qualify and file a claim you can do so by visiting the settlements website HERE.

Check your phone number HERE.