Grammy Dove, Stellar Award nominated, and winner of season 9 Sunday Best, welcome Melvin Crispell III visited the Get Up! Church and blessed everyone with his new song “Alright” from his live album.

During the interview, Crispell, shared a little bit about this song, “This song Alright is definitely a song that spoke to me when I heard it. It was written by KJ Scriven and some friends. And you know when it when it was brought to me, I was like, wow. Yeah, love him. You know, it was little, you know, Trappist vibe, you know. A little different feel to it. So I was like let me. Let me attack this and see if it’ll it work out and I’m I’m grateful to have been able to record that song.”

Check out everything Melvin Crispell III had to say about the new album, and more in our exclusive interview.

Melvin Crispell III Debuts New Single “Alright” From New Live Album was originally published on getuperica.com