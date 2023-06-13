What should’ve been a joyous night for the city of Denver, CO ended up in chaos.
CNN reports that at least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Downtown Denver, just as crowds were gathering to celebrate the Denver Nuggets’ first-ever NBA championship.
Police said that shots were fired during an altercation involving several people. The incident happened in the 2000 block of Market Street, near the intersection with 20th Street.
Three of the nine people shot are listed in critical condition, while the other six are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. Police also have a suspect in custody who was also shot.
It has not been determined whether the shooting is connected to the NBA celebrations.
This is a developing story.
At Least 9 Injured In Denver Mass Shooting Following Nuggets’ NBA Finals Win was originally published on foxync.com
