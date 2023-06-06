Faithfully Speaking: Celebrating Black Music Month With Pastor Shirley Caesar

This month, Faithfully Speaking is celebrating Black Music Month, honoring those who have made an impact in all aspects of music and culture. Who better to kick off this special month than with someone who has made a huge impact in the world of Gospel music from right here in our backyard?!

Pastor Shirley Caesar joins Melissa Wade in this episode as she talks about the evolution of Gospel and how it has changed over the years. She also talks about what inspires her to keep going and her latest single, “All of The Glory.”

She also talks about her upcoming performance at the NC Museum of Art’s Juneteenth Joy concert on June 16, along with The Clark Sisters, John P. Kee, and Charles Jenkins! Tickets are on sale at ncartmuseum.org!