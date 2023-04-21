In an exclusive interview, Karen Clark chats with a young native of Durham who is making big moves!
Jamonte Madison is a 25-year-old aspiring actor who has been selected to attend The Juilliard School to obtain a Master’s degree in Fine Arts. He recently launched an online fundraiser to cover his tuition, which you can check out HERE!
Hear his incredible story in the video above!
Durham Native Gets Accepted To Juilliard [Interview] was originally published on foxync.com
