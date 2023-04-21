Meet April 2023’s Pastor Of The Month!

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare!

This month, we honor Superintendent Braxton D. Bowser, Sr., the founding pastor of Agape International Church in Knightdale. Nominated by Tamara M. in Knightdale, Pastor Bowser is described as “a man after God’s own heart.”

Tamara says, “His faithfulness to his church, Agape, his bishop, and the church of God in Christ as a whole, is undeniable! He models what it means to contend for the faith! He is a community activist whether is it in the local barbershop or within town hall meetings! He is well-deserving of this honor. His labor of love for the past 18 years cannot be ignored or belittled. He is building something great for God, [and] his efforts in doing so are noteworthy!”

Check out the full presentation above as we congratulate Superintendent Braxton D. Bowser, Sr., our Pastor of the Month for April 2023!