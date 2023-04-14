Radio One Exclusive

Nicole Henry Brings “Shug” To Life in NC Theatre’s “The Color Purple”

Published on April 14, 2023

NC Theatre is bringing its production of The Color Purple to Raleigh from April 22-30, and we are too excited!

In an exclusive interview, Melissa Wade chats with award-winning jazz vocalist Nicole Henry, who plays the iconic role of Shug Avery. She talks about putting the production together in just a few short days and her preparation for the role. Rather than focusing on the previous portrayal of the role, Henry is looking forward to making “Shug” her own!

Check out Nicole Henry in NC Theatre’s The Color Purple at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater! Get your tickets at nctheatre.com!

