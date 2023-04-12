Lena Byrd Miles Speaks on The “Divine Randomness” of Her Career

“We don’t always have a plan, but God does.”

In an exclusive interview with The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade, My Block Inc. recording artist Lena Byrd Miles talks about her already illustrious career.

Getting her big break with the legendary Edwin Hawkins Singers, she is now making a name for herself with her latest project, Brand New, led by the single, “W.O.W. (Walk on Water).”

In what she calls a case of the “divine random,” she explains in our interview how a simple IG post on vacation led to a chance meeting with My Block’s head honcho, award-winning producer/songwriter Warryn Campbell.

“We planned to go to Disneyland. Our first stop was Roscoe’s [Chicken and Waffles] when we got off the plane,” Byrd Miles recalls. “I post a picture of my food and I say ‘on baecation,’ not knowing… Well, as I say, unbeknownst to me, Warryn Campbell and Erica Campbell were following my pictures.”

“So, he saw the post when I posted and said, ‘E, she’s out here! She’s literally out here, I’m finna go meet her!'”

Byrd Miles went on to say that Campbell left a message in her DM, and after realizing that this was not a spam message, the two ended up meeting. The rest, as they say, was history.

Check out our full interview with Lena Byrd Miles below!