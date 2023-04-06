1 Corinthians 13:4–8a: Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth.

Relationships are a part of life, but not all relationships are healthy. A toxic relationship is an emotionally abusive one that can have serious consequences for both parties involved. Identifying and avoiding a toxic relationship is key to living a happy, healthy life.

Once you’ve identified the signs of a toxic relationship, it’s time to start making plans for getting out. Learning how to set boundaries with your partner so that they know where the line is between acceptable and unacceptable behavior will be key. You don’t have to confront them directly but you can start by telling them firmly that certain behaviors are not okay and won’t be tolerated in the future. If this doesn’t work, it may be time to consider ending the relationship altogether—even if it’s difficult.

Christian Psychologist Dr. Alduan Tartt gave Willie 5 tips to avoid toxic relationships with a narcissist:

Don’t engage in the drama Keep your emotions in check Stop trying to change them Stay true to what you’ve seen and don’t be gaslit to make you feel less than others because you have the issue. You’re gonna need some counseling after so make sure to get professional support.

The Willie Moore, Jr Show family also chimed in on the subject.

