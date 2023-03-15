Women of the Bible: Anna

March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Anna which means “Favor” or “Grace”
KEY SCRIPTURE:
Luke 2:22-38
From being married for seven years, as a widow Anna’s life revolved around prayer and fasting in the temple, devoting herself entirely to God. He was her only family, the temple was her home, and prayer was her occupation. From her dedication, Anna was privileged in being one of the first to bear witness to Jesus. If you long to see your Savior and experience his presence in your life, let Anna’s devotion encourage you.
