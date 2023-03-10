Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week – “No Longer Bound”

This week’s “Pick Hit” goes to Sanina Barber’s latest single, “No Longer Bound.” Coming to us from Raleigh (by way of Poughkeepsie, NY), Barber is the daughter of The Late Pastor Tracy Barber and Pastor Dorothea Barber, and she is making a name for herself in a big way! She has won several singing competitions, including Showtime at The Apollo, and she is definitely putting the praise in every single note!
Check out her chat with Melissa Wade above, and stream “No Longer Bound” on all platforms!
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2023
-
Light Lunch: Knightdale Woman Turns Heads as Tamron Hall's Look-a-Like!
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Faithfully Speaking Ep. 4: Friendship
-
Pastor Calls Woman False Prophet In Front Of Congregation, Was He Right Or Wrong?
-
EXCLUSIVE: Marvin Sapp Gives Insightful Story On The Making Of His Biggest Hit ‘Never Would Have Made It’
-
DONATE NOW To Help St. Jude Fight For Our Kids!