Light Lunch: Knightdale Woman Turns Heads as Tamron Hall’s Look-a-Like!

Inside the Light Lunch, Melissa Wade chats with her friend Connie Lea. Originally from Cary and currently living in Knightdale, Connie recently made national news by way of her appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, where she was featured as Hall’s official doppelgänger!
Check out Melissa’s interview with Connie in the video above, and for the full story, visit ABC11’s article on their website!
-
Chiefs CB Josh Williams Talks About Journey From Fayetteville to The Super Bowl
-
Wess Morgan Talks "Tears," Upcoming Performance in Raleigh
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
EXCLUSIVE: Marvin Sapp Gives Insightful Story On The Making Of His Biggest Hit ‘Never Would Have Made It’
-
"Faithfully Speaking" Episode 3: Family
-
Pastor of The Month - February 2023
-
Gospel Album From Whitney Houston Is On The Way
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!