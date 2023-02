The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Melissa Wade is back with The River Church’s Senior Pastor, Bishop Ronald Godbee, for another episode of Faithfully Speaking! This week, they answer burning questions for those who are single and in the dating scene! The two provide a real, honest conversation about dating with intention, what to look for, and what to avoid!

Watch the full episode above!

Join the conversation on “Faithfully Speaking,” every Monday at 3PM EST on Facebook and YouTube!