HomeLocal

Listen This Week For Your Chance To Win

Listen This Week For Your Chance To Win

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

All week from 10am – 3pm – we are giving you a chance to listen and win lunch on us.

Did you know that Coke Zero Sugar is now available at Burger King! Have it your way with a Whopper sandwich, BK Royal Crispy Chicken or Chicken Fries – and don’t forget the fries or onion rings! Get an ice-cold Coke Zero Sugar at participating Burger King® restaurants.

Be sure to listen to The Light 103.9 between 10am – 3pm …  all week long for your chance to win a $50 Burger King Gift Card!!!

RELATED TAGS

Burger King Listen to Win

Close