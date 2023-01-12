Are You Serious About Your Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Are You Serious About Your Success”

I wanna ask you are you serious? I mean really, really serious about your success this year because it would take some serious work to make this year your best year yet. By serious I mean that you are focused and not letting other things distract you and get you off track. Today I want to give you an exercise to help you. Write these four Questions:

Number 1: What do I want?

Number 2: What am I doing to get what I want?

Number 3: What more could I be doing to get what I want?

Number 4: What must I stop doing to get what I want again? What do you?

Want what are you doing to get what you want? What more could you be doing to get what you want and what must you stop doing to get what you want and answer those four questions honestly and you’ll see greater success.

